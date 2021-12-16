MORRIS, LUCAS WILSON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 10:01

Date of Birth: 04/10/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 43 VENETIAN WAY, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189491 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009167

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION