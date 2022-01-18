MORRIS, LUCAS WILSON

Arrest Date/Time: 01/18/2022 | 12:31

Date of Birth: 04/10/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5501 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: STOCKER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD009997 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000494

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

