Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 07/14/1974 Age: 47 Gender: F Race: W

Address: , ,

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 57784 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041416 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001953

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 509.151.1 FRAUD-SWINDLE

Recommended for you