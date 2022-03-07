MOWER, MICHAEL ERLE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 02:25

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10 H 5 TH STREET, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: TECHNICIAN in ROCKLAND

Arrest Location: 3820 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

