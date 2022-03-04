MOYA CABRERA, YUSLEIDY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/03/2022 | 20:23

Date of Birth: 12/11/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 720 SUNSET RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: HOUSE KEEPING

Arrest Location: 107 STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BENJAMIN ELMORE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037087 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001752

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

