MUKUROV, ASKAR

Arrest Date/Time: 02/20/2022 | 07:28

Date of Birth: 03/06/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1403 TRUMAN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

