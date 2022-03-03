MULLINS, TERRY JOE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 23:58

Date of Birth: 01/12/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1165 EAST HANFORD ARMONA ROAD, LEMOORE, CA 93245

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5950 PENINSULAR AV/5 MM GU, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER KILMURRAY - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1 OR

Incident #: MCSO21CAD143212 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF006602

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

