MURILLO, NIMIA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 19:25

Date of Birth: 02/22/1981 Age: 41 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1268 3 ST, MIAMI, FL 33135

Occupation: HOUSE KEEPING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035590 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001682

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

