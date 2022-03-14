MURPHY, SAMUEL ELIJAH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 19:05

Date of Birth: 12/17/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2436 HARBOR BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33952

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD044118 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002099

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you