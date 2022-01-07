MURPHY, SAMUEL ELIJAH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 12:36

Date of Birth: 12/17/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2436 HARBOR BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33952

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003103 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000163

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you