MUTCHLER, THEODORE ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/19/2022 | 23:24

Date of Birth: 03/20/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 601 DUVAL ST APT 201, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DJ in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 430 GREENE STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING