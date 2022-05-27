Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 17:02

Date of Birth: 03/20/1974 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 600 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MANAGER

Arrest Location: 500 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

