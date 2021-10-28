MYLES, WILLIAM MCKENLEY

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 20:08

Date of Birth: 04/26/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 11950 NORTH BAY SHORE DRIVE, N MIAMI, FL 33154

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164992 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007785

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

