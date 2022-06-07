Arrest Date/Time: 06/07/2022 | 02:56

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4205 110TH TER, DAVIE, FL 33328

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: US-1/SR-5 SB @ 89MM, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093470 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004362

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a2 AGGRAV BATTERY
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2a BURGL
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY