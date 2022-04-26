NASH, KENNETH LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 18:28

Date of Birth: 09/12/1953 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 125 D 42ND STREET GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: 3980 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071521 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003391

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR