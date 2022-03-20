Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 02:04

Date of Birth: 01/15/1986 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: O

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3500 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR