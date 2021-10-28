NEIL, TYSON EVERETT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 02:12
Date of Birth: 06/25/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1738 CANYON DR, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: APPROX 22 MM US1/NB, CUDJOE
Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162431 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007665
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER