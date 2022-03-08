NEISES, TIMOTHY PETER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 17:20

Date of Birth: 09/02/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9 BARCELONA DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 9 BARCELONA DR/10 MM GU, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN ALLEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040287 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001879

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION