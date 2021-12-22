NEISES, TIMOTHY PETER

Arrest Date/Time: 12/22/2021 | 22:08

Date of Birth: 09/02/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9 BARCELONA DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 9 BARCELONA DR/10 MM GU, BIG COPPITT

Arresting Officer/Agency: LOUIS QUAD - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192958 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009351

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION