NELSON, BARRY CRAIG

Arrest Date/Time: 01/12/2022 | 02:15

Date of Birth: 09/30/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 26521 SW 125TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SARAH PORTER - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006098 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000320

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you