Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 04:00

Date of Birth: 04/09/1986 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 123 FAIRWICH CT, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 81908 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093466 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004361

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.2b2 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH