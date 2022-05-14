NEWKIRK, RYAN EARLE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 00:21

Date of Birth: 10/03/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1107 KEY PLAZA, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LIFT OPERATOR in STOCK ISLAND

Arrest Location: BOOT KEY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD082917 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003929

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.35.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH