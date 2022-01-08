NICADO HERNANDEZ, LAZARO FRANCISCO

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 18:06

Date of Birth: 08/13/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 624 73 ST, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 624 73 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BENJAMIN ELMORE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003258 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000174

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

