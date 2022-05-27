Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 14:30

Date of Birth: 10/02/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27032 MARIPOSA ROAD, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 24996 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092122 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004294

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a1 AGGRAV BATTERY
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

