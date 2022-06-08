Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 06:05

Date of Birth: 06/11/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1213 14TH ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DRIVER

Arrest Location: 31300 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD100764 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004602

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

