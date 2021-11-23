NIEDDA, JAIME ABDIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 03:54

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6358 20TH CT, MARGATE, FL 33063

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 90270 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177732 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008483

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you