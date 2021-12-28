NIEMEYER, REED KAELAN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/28/2021 | 10:23

Date of Birth: 09/22/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 21655 HWY 161, BOWLING GREEN, MO 63334

Occupation: FRONT DESK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5th AVENUE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -

Incident #: MCSO21CAD193306 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009362

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS