Arrest Date/Time: 12/23/2021 | 12:33

Date of Birth: 09/22/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 21655 HWY 161, BOWLING GREEN, MO 63334

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5TH AVENUE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD SWOGGER - MCSO\ROAD PATROL -

Incident #: MCSO21CAD193306 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009361

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

