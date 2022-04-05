Arrest Date/Time: 04/05/2022 | 18:32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4321 117TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33175

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR-5/ 5 MILE MARKER SB, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD057816 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002760

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.53.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you