Arrest Date/Time: 01/13/2022 | 06:10

Date of Birth: 09/12/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 63 MM, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006833 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000353

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER