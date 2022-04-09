NODAL HERRERA, JORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/09/2022 | 14:48

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5501 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US-1, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

