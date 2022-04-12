NODAL, JAVIER

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 01:59

Date of Birth: 10/26/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN in STOCK ISLAND

Arrest Location: 3 ST, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD048047 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002279

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

Recommended for you