NOEL, SIERRA FAITH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/27/2022 | 06:07

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998 Age: 23 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 314 4TH ST, HANNIBAL, MO 63401

Occupation: BARTENDER in HANNIBAL

Arrest Location: 2801 N ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

