NORRIS, SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 22:44

Date of Birth: 04/25/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4174 DORN RD, BIG TORCH KEY, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 4174 DORN RD/28 MM GU,

Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010854 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000545

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 787.02.1a KIDNAP-FALSE IMPRISONMENT

Recommended for you