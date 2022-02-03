NORWOOD, JOSEPH ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/03/2022 | 13:26

Date of Birth: 09/12/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1102 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD019725 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000897

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION