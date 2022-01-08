NOVO FERREIRO, YESENIA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 13:16

Date of Birth: 02/20/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1630 1630 51 ST, MIAMI, FL 33142

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003099 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000161

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 831.09 PASS FORGED 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c2 LARC

Recommended for you