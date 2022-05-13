Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 13:48

Date of Birth: 08/01/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 @ 47MM ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD082681 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003914

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER

