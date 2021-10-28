NUNNALLY, JEFFREY SCOTT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/22/2021 | 15:30
Date of Birth: 04/05/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 431 REDLINE ST, , FL 33903
Occupation: CONTRACTOR
Arrest Location: 81984 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: MARIO FAJARDO - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162027 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007643
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC