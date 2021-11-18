NUTT, JAMES HAROLD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/18/2021 | 02:35
Date of Birth: 12/13/1955 Age: 65 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 6099 US HWY 1 LOT 99E, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: RETIRED
Arrest Location: 87 TINGLER LANE, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175353 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008380
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH