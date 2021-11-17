NUTT, JAMES HAROLD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 00:43
Date of Birth: 12/13/1955 Age: 65 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 4266 GULFVIEW AVE, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: TRUCK DRIVER
Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174913 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008347
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY