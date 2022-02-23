OCANA CONCEPCION, FELIX ALEXIS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/23/2022 | 16:05

Date of Birth: 02/14/1964 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 240 92ND ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: MAINTENANCE in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 4095 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY