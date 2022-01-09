OCHOA, EPIFANIO JUNIOR GOODRICH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/08/2022 | 19:53

Date of Birth: 10/30/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 871 49TH TER, PLANTATION, FL 33317

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004383 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000235

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a2 MARIJUANA-POSSESS

