ODEN, ROBERT DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/24/2022 | 16:27

Date of Birth: 12/14/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82760 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: WOOD CARVING

Arrest Location: BUNKY ST / 102.5 MM GU, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DYLLON HANSEN - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD167867 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007954

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 403.413.4 CONSERVATION-ENVIRONMENT

