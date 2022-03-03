OLIVER, WAYNE MORRIS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/26/2022 | 12:18

Date of Birth: 10/30/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1709 ROYAL GORGE AVE, CHARLOTTE, NC 28210

Occupation: MEDICAL ADMINISTRATI

Arrest Location: 3491 S ROOSEVELT BLVD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: SONYA MORGAN - MCSO\AIRPORT LT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD033464 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001576

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.06.12 LICENSE-REGISTRATION WEAPON

