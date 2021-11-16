OQUINN, TODD SUMNER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 15:21

Date of Birth: 08/10/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD174710 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008331

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 843.02 1 Unknown Count(s) of 812.014(2)(c)1 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC 1 Unknown Count(s) of 812.014(2)(c)1

