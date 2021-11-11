ORIHUELA, RYAN KEITH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/11/2021 | 03:08

Date of Birth: 03/09/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4708 WINDFLOWER CIR, TAMPA, FL 33624

Occupation: CONSTRUCTON

Arrest Location: 103MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD172041 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008217

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

