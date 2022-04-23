ORJUELA CORREA, JUAN PABLO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 01:15

Date of Birth: 05/18/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 113 SNAPPER CREEK DR, LAYTON, FL 33001

Occupation: TAXI DRIVER

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD044700 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002118

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a2 DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 934.215 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES