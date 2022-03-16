ORR, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES EUGENE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/16/2022 | 13:08

Date of Birth: 07/31/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 101551 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33070

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD132981 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001943

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 39.205.1 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

Recommended for you