ORTIZ, PETER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/11/2022 | 19:07

Date of Birth: 10/15/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 53 GOLD BOULLION RD, CUDJOE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 53 GOLD BOULLION RD/22.5 MM GU, CUDJOE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: LOUIS QUAD - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD024567 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001170

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 365.172.14 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 836.12.2 INTIMIDATION