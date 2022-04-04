ORTIZ ROBLERO, GILMER ROSEMBER

Arrest Date/Time: 04/04/2022 | 02:06

Date of Birth: 01/05/1996 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 261 5TH OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 1285 26 ST OCEAN,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002699

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN

Recommended for you